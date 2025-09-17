2 teens accused of fleeing from Mesa police in stolen car

The Brief Two teenagers were arrested in Mesa after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle and trespassing in residential yards. The two boys, ages 16 and 17, were identified as the suspects. They face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.



Two teenagers were arrested after police said they fled in a stolen vehicle and ran through several residential yards in Mesa.

What we know:

Mesa police received a report of a stolen Chevrolet Malibu out of Queen Creek, traveling eastbound on Southern Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. The car was reported stolen that morning after the owner discovered it was missing.

After an officer found the stolen vehicle near Mesa High School, the 17-year-old driver failed to pull over, and instead drove through a Walmart parking lot and onto Baseline Road.

The Malibu stopped near Jacinto Circle, where the driver and his 16-year-old passenger got out of the car.

Police said the car continued rolling forward, and collided with a residential gate, causing damage.

The two boys were later found hiding in a nearby backyard and detained. The 17-year-old driver admitted to stealing the Malibu with the 16-year-old and fleeing the traffic stop. Police said the driver admitted to another juvenile being involved, but they were not found.

What's next:

Both teens are facing charges of theft of means of transportation and two counts of trespassing in fenced residential yards, while the 17-year-old faces additional charges of felony flight from law enforcement and hit-and-run accident.