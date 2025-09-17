Expand / Collapse search

2 teens accused of fleeing from Mesa police in stolen car

Published  September 17, 2025 12:26pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two teenagers were arrested in Mesa after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle and trespassing in residential yards.
    • The two boys, ages 16 and 17, were identified as the suspects.
    • They face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

MESA, Ariz. - Two teenagers were arrested after police said they fled in a stolen vehicle and ran through several residential yards in Mesa.

What we know:

Mesa police received a report of a stolen Chevrolet Malibu out of Queen Creek, traveling eastbound on Southern Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. The car was reported stolen that morning after the owner discovered it was missing. 

After an officer found the stolen vehicle near Mesa High School, the 17-year-old driver failed to pull over, and instead drove through a Walmart parking lot and onto Baseline Road. 

The Malibu stopped near Jacinto Circle, where the driver and his 16-year-old passenger got out of the car.

Police said the car continued rolling forward, and collided with a residential gate, causing damage.

The two boys were later found hiding in a nearby backyard and detained. The 17-year-old driver admitted to stealing the Malibu with the 16-year-old and fleeing the traffic stop. Police said the driver admitted to another juvenile being involved, but they were not found. 

What's next:

Both teens are facing charges of theft of means of transportation and two counts of trespassing in fenced residential yards, while the 17-year-old faces additional charges of felony flight from law enforcement and hit-and-run accident.

The Source: This information was provided by the Mesa Police Department. 

