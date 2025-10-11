Expand / Collapse search
2 teens arrested after teen dies in Chandler shooting

By
Published  October 11, 2025 3:38pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Deadly Chandler shooting leads to 2 arrests

Deadly Chandler shooting leads to 2 arrests

Two 19-year-olds were arrested for their involvement in the fatal shooting of another teen in Chandler on Oct. 10, police say.

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old man died after a shooting in Chandler on the night of Oct. 10.
    • Two other 19-year-old men were arrested and charged with second-degree homicide.
    • The motive and relationship between the victim and the suspects are currently unknown

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after another 19-year-old died in a shooting in Chandler.

What we know:

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, Chandler police responded to a shooting between two individuals in the 2000 block of North McQueen Road.

One man, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Sublasky, was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to find and identify the two suspects involved in the shooting— 19-year-old Mateo Bynum and 19-year-old Tanutamani Richard. The teens were both arrested on second-degree homicide charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, and the relationship between the suspects and victim are unknown at this time.

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: This information was provided by the Chandler Police Department.  

