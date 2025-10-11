2 teens arrested after teen dies in Chandler shooting
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after another 19-year-old died in a shooting in Chandler.
What we know:
Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, Chandler police responded to a shooting between two individuals in the 2000 block of North McQueen Road.
One man, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Sublasky, was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives were able to find and identify the two suspects involved in the shooting— 19-year-old Mateo Bynum and 19-year-old Tanutamani Richard. The teens were both arrested on second-degree homicide charges.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting, and the relationship between the suspects and victim are unknown at this time.
The Source: This information was provided by the Chandler Police Department.