2 teens shot in Buckeye, suspect sought

Two teenagers who showed up at a Buckeye fire station with gunshot wounds are expected to survive.

Buckeye Police say officers received reports of shots fired just after noon on Jan. 25 near 255th Avenue and Lower River Road. As officers were responding to the scene, they learned two male teens showed up at a nearby fire station with gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victims, identified as a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators learned the victims arrived in a car with two additional occupants who remained on scene," police said. "They told investigators they were driving in the neighborhood near 253rd Ave. and Long Ave. when the gunfire happened."

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the shooting scene, however, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-349-6000 or submit a tip at www.buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip.

Police say two teens were shot in Buckeye on Jan. 25 near 253rd and Long Avenues. (Buckeye PD)

Map of where the shooting happened