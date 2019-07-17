2 window washers stuck 10 stories up Millennium Tower rescued

2 window washers who became stuck 10 stories up Millennium Tower were rescued by the San Francisco Fire Department on Wednesday.

SF Fire tweeted video of the window washers who were located at 301 Mission Street between Beale and Fremont streets in the South of Market downtown area.

The rescue was swift, with the first tweet alerting the public to avoid the area, going out at 3:38 p.m. The tweet of the rescue was sent by 3:44 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured and the washers were successfully rescued from the window washer plate form.