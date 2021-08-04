Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Breaking News

2021 New York Auto Show canceled over coronavirus fears

By Luke Funk
Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
News
FOX 5 NY
auto-show article

People walk through the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 17, 2019 in New York City.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The 2021 New York International Automobile Show that was rescheduled to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center later this month has been canceled.  Organizers blame Covid-19 Delta variant cases and new coronavirus rules in New York City.

In a statement, the auto show stated:  "As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the Show together. Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect."

Organizers were confident they could carry on the show when they announced it but no say conditions are not at a point to carry on a successful show. 

The show went on to state:  "The Covid pandemic has challenged our City, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before. "

They hope to have the show return to its regular spring schedule in April 2022. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters