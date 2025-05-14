2023 murder suspect arrested in Phoenix during traffic stop, PD says

The Brief Daymon French, 21, is accused in the murder of Johnny Vaughn, 43. The Phoenix stabbing happened in October 2023, and police haven't been able to make contact with French. On May 12 of this year, French was pulled over by police for a traffic stop and was arrested.



A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of 43-year-old Johnny Vaughn back in October 2023 in Phoenix.

On May 14, the Phoenix Police Department said Daymon French, 21, was arrested and is accused of second-degree murder.

The backstory:

This all stems back to an incident in Phoenix on Oct. 16, 2023.

"Officers responded to a local hospital near 39th Street and Bell Road for a victim who was dropped off and suffering from critical injuries. Officers learned that a passenger car pulled into the hospital and dropped the victim off then left the area. The victim was not able to overcome his injuries and died at the hospital, he was later identified as 43-year-old Johnny Vaughn," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Officers were able to identify French as the suspect, but haven't been able to contact him for about a year and a half.

On May 12 of this year, at around 11:30 p.m., officers who were on a traffic stop identified French and linked him to his alleged involvement in Vaughn's death.

He was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.