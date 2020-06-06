28-year-old woman dies after being struck by 2 cars in Phoenix roadway

article

A 28-year-old woman was killed after being struck by two cars Friday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 9:15 p.m. near 3000 West Thomas Road. Police say the first driver of a Ford SUV hit her while she was crossing the road midblock, she went up and over the SUV and landed in the roadway.

While in the road, she was struck again by a driver of a Nissan truck.

She died at the hospital.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, police say.