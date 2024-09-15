2nd attempt on former President Donald Trump's life; fires erupt in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Attempted assassination; fires in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup
From another attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, to a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Donald Trump shooting suspect in custody; brought backpack, rifle, camera to Trump golf course: officials
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person suspected to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International Golf Course has been taken into custody. Former President Donald Trump was golfing Sunday at the golf course, reports say.
2. Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt, FBI says
The FBI says it's investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
3. Man goes underwater at Lake Pleasant and doesn't resurface, MCSO says
A man went underwater at Lake Pleasant on Sunday evening and hasn't resurfaced, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
4. 2 separate fires erupt in Phoenix: Man hospitalized, dog killed, firefighters injured
Two separate fires in Phoenix on Sunday displaced dozens of people, injured two firefighters, sent a man to the hospital in critical condition and killed a dog.
5. Man killed in north Phoenix stabbing; suspect still not caught
A man is dead following a stabbing in Phoenix on Saturday, police said, and no one has been arrested. The incident happened near a gas station located at 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.