2nd victim in Galleria-area robbery that also killed off-duty New Orleans PD officer, dies

By Ahmed Sharma
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
a35dfdb6-image (3) article

Dyrin Riculfy (Photo courtesy Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc.)

HOUSTON - The second victim, who was shot along with Everett Briscoe, the off-duty New Orleans PD officer during a robbery at a popular Galleria restaurant, has sadly passed away Wednesday, the district attorney's office confirmed. 

BACKGROUND: Off-duty New Orleans PD officer killed outside Galleria-area restaurant, gunmen still on the loose

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy was hospitalized since Aug. 21, after he was dining with a group of friends outside Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer. Investigators said two unidentified men came to the restaurant with guns drawn to rob the group but shot two people, including Riculfy and off-duty NOPD officer Everett Briscoe, who sadly succumbed to his injuries. Officials confirmed Tuesday, Riculfy died as well. 

"This announcement comes with a heavy heart," said Zulu Chaplain Jefferson R Reese Sr. in a Facebook post. "Our Zulu Brother Dyrin "DJ"Riculfy transitioned on Tuesday August 31,2021." 

The shooters then fled the scene shortly after the attack, but HPD Chief Troy Finner and other city leaders vowed they would be caught. 

MORE: Search continues for 2 gunmen who shot, killed New Orleans Police Detective, critically injured his friend

And during a press conference last Friday, the chief, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced they arrested Anthony Jenkins and Frederick Johnson, 19, and charged with capital murder. 

Two suspects arrested in connection with the death of New Orleans police officer

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has the latest as two suspects were arrested in connection with the death of a New Orleans police officer in Houston.

We're told a third suspect is still at large but according to the district attorney, both suspects were reportedly out on bonds, but are working to ensure they do not face a bond this time. Additionally, Ogg says the suspects could face the death penalty as Capital Murder is one of the highest crimes a suspect can be given.

"Death is on the table," Ogg explained. 

RELATED: 'Death is on the table,' 2 charged with capital murder of off-duty New Orleans PD officer killed in Houston

We're told a third suspect is a person of interest in the investigation, but his identity has not been released, as of this writing. 

Funeral arrangements for Riculfy are still pending. 

This is a developing story. 