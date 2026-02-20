Arizona restaurant owner released from ICE custody after months in detention

The Brief Kelly Yu, who runs two sushi restaurants in Glendale and Peoria with her American husband, has been released from ICE custody. Yu was detained after she went to a meeting with immigration officials. "They say they're only after criminals, and that's not true. We're not criminals," Yu said.



A longtime West Valley restaurant owner detained by ICE since May 2025 has just been released from custody.

Kelly Yu's story has drawn national attention, with community members and lawmakers trying to help her. For eight and a half months, Yu had been held at the detention facility in Eloy. We were there as she was reunited with her family.

"I'm so happy to be out. I'm so happy to be able to [reunite] with my family," Yu said. "Thank you so much for the help and care that everyone been sending to me. Thank you so much to everyone," said Kelly Yu.

The backstory:

Yu fled China more than two decades ago, and came to the U.S. without documentation to seek asylum from the country's one-child policy. She and her American husband run their two sushi restaurants, "Kawaii Sushi and Asian Cuisine," in Peoria and Glendale. They employ about 30 people and donate to local police and fire organizations.

Yu has a daughter who is an American citizen, but Yu herself had been denied asylum. When she went to a meeting with immigration officials, she was detained.

Dig deeper:

Yu was able to get out because her attorneys filed a habeas corpus petition, alleging that the government is detaining someone in violation of the law. A judge agreed.

"I hope that [someone] can help me in the future that can change my status in the United States," said Yu. "We crossed the border. We didn't do anything wrong in the country. We just want to have a better life, pay our taxes."

Just because Kelly has been let out, her life is still in limbo. She has to wear an ankle monitor, can't travel more than 75 miles, and will continue to check in with the courts.

"They say they're only after criminals, and that's not true. We're not criminals," Yu said.