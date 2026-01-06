3 arrested after guns drawn at Chandler mall food court: PD

article

The Brief Three men were arrested after a fight involving guns broke out on Jan. 5 in the food court of Chandler Fashion Center. Police say 53-year-old John Lathrop threatened 22-year-old Jeremiah Bagby and 19-year-old Jalen Bails-Bacchus before they pulled out guns and pointed them at the back of his head. No one was hurt during the incident and police say there is no threat to the public.



A confrontation involving guns in the food court of an East Valley mall led to the arrests of three men.

What we know:

Chandler Police say officers on Jan. 5 responded to Chandler Fashion Center at around 8:45 p.m. for reports of two men threatening another man with guns near the food court.

When officers got to the mall, they found all three suspects arguing inside a store. Two of the suspects, 22-year-old Jeremiah Bagby and 19-year-old Jalen Bails-Bacchus, were armed and arrested, police said.

Investigators say officers were able to determine that another man, 53-year-old John Lathrop, threatened Bagby and Bails-Bacchus before trying to hit them.

"During this altercation is when the two younger adults pulled out guns and pointed them at Lathrop," said Ryan Cody, a spokesperson with Chandler Police. "They then followed Lathrop into the food court area while yelling threats and pointing their weapons at the back of his head. This prompted bystanders to call 911 and alert police of the incident."

No one was hurt during the incident.

Lathrop was later found at his home and arrested. He's accused of making threats and disorderly conduct.

Bagby and Bails-Bacchus are accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and concealing a deadly weapon.

"During a search at the holding facility, both young adults were found to be in possession of a suspected dangerous drug and related charges were submitted," police added.

What's next:

Police say there is no known threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Map of Chandler Fashion Center