3 dead, 2 in critical condition in fiery crash near New Mexico border

Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near the New Mexico stateline.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, according to Arizona DPS.

Three people in the passenger vehicle were killed, and two others from that vehicle are in critical condition.

According to the release, the trailer caught fire once the collision occurred.

Westbound lanes on Interstate 10 are still closed and officials did not release the status of the tractor trailer driver.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials advised alternate routes for those who were traveling on Interstate 10.