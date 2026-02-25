3 hurt in Glendale stabbing after fight breaks out, PD says

The Brief Three people, including a suspect, were injured Wednesday evening during a stabbing following a fight near Northern and 55th avenues in Glendale. The identities of those involved and their conditions have not been released.



Three people were hurt, including a suspect, when a stabbing broke out in Glendale on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The Feb. 25 incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near Northern and 55th avenues. Police said a fight broke out, leading to the stabbing.

Two people were hurt, as well as a suspect who "had some sort of stab wound," the police department said. Their conditions are unknown.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released. There's no word about what led up to the stabbing.

Map of the area where the stabbing happened