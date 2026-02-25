Expand / Collapse search

3 hurt in Glendale stabbing after fight breaks out, PD says

Published  February 25, 2026 9:42pm MST
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people were hurt, including a suspect, when a stabbing broke out in Glendale on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The Feb. 25 incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near Northern and 55th avenues. Police said a fight broke out, leading to the stabbing.

Two people were hurt, as well as a suspect who "had some sort of stab wound," the police department said. Their conditions are unknown.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released. There's no word about what led up to the stabbing.

