3 hurt in Glendale stabbing after fight breaks out, PD says
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people were hurt, including a suspect, when a stabbing broke out in Glendale on Wednesday night.
What we know:
The Feb. 25 incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near Northern and 55th avenues. Police said a fight broke out, leading to the stabbing.
Two people were hurt, as well as a suspect who "had some sort of stab wound," the police department said. Their conditions are unknown.
The investigation into what happened is ongoing.
What we don't know:
No names have been released. There's no word about what led up to the stabbing.
Map of the area where the stabbing happened