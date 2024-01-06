3 'January 6 fugitives' arrested in Florida 3 years after riot, according to FBI

article

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were all arrested in Lake County exactly three years after the Capitol riot, according to officials.

A statement from the FBI Tampa Division states that the trio was arrested early Saturday morning at a ranch in Groveland.

The FBI offered "a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction" of Jonathan Pollock while he was on the run.

Pictured: Olivia Pollock

Jonathan and Olivia Pollock were both accused of attacking Capitol police during the riot. Olivia Pollock disappeared shortly before her trial was supposed to begin in March 2023.

Jonathan Pollock was on the run, according to officials.

Authorities say the defendants are scheduled to appear in Federal Court in Ocala on Monday, Jan. 8.

No further details concerning their capture are available at this time, according to the FBI.