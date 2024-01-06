Expand / Collapse search
3 'January 6 fugitives' arrested in Florida 3 years after riot, according to FBI

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 13 News
wtvt-00004.jpg article

GROVELAND, Fla. - Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were all arrested in Lake County exactly three years after the Capitol riot, according to officials.

A statement from the FBI Tampa Division states that the trio was arrested early Saturday morning at a ranch in Groveland.

READ: Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from ballot over Jan. 6 attack

The FBI offered "a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction" of Jonathan Pollock while he was on the run.

wtvt-00001.jpg

Pictured: Olivia Pollock

Jonathan and Olivia Pollock were both accused of attacking Capitol police during the riot. Olivia Pollock disappeared shortly before her trial was supposed to begin in March 2023.

wtvt-00003.jpg

Jonathan Pollock was on the run, according to officials.

Authorities say the defendants are scheduled to appear in Federal Court in Ocala on Monday, Jan. 8.

No further details concerning their capture are available at this time, according to the FBI.