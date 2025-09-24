Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
2
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

3 men killed in south Phoenix shooting; bodies found inside car in Arizona desert l Morning News Brief

Published  September 24, 2025 9:48am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO; Kash Patel)

From a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood that left three men dead and two other people hurt to a grim discovery inside a car in the Arizona desert, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 24.

1. Deadly shooting investigation

5 shot, 3 dead in south Phoenix neighborhood: police
5 shot, 3 dead in south Phoenix neighborhood: police

Five people were shot near 24th Street and Southern Avenue on Sept. 23, and three of the victims have died, police said.

2. ‘Hell’s Gate' crashes

Arizona families demand action after crashes on Apache Trail
Arizona families demand action after crashes on Apache Trail

Two Arizona mothers are calling for safety improvements on a dangerous stretch of State Route 88 after a recent crash.

3. Bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’

2 found dead in back seat of car in Arizona desert
2 found dead in back seat of car in Arizona desert

Two bodies were found in a "suspicious vehicle" in a desert area in Pima County on Sept. 22.

4. Man allegedly killed rideshare driver

Man accused of shooting, killing Lyft driver in Guadalupe
Man accused of shooting, killing Lyft driver in Guadalupe

Angel Lopez, 29, is accused of shooting and killing a 51-year-old Lyft driver near Calle Bella Vista and Barbarita in Guadalupe on Sept. 22.

5. Dallas ICE shooting

LIVE UPDATES | Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead after shooting 3 ICE detainees
LIVE UPDATES | Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead after shooting 3 ICE detainees

A sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot early Wednesday morning after he shot three ICE detainees at a Dallas ICE facility from a rooftop, according to law enforcement.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances later this week in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances later this week in Phoenix

Rain chances will be picking up later this week in Phoenix. As for Wednesday, we'll stay dry with a high near 105 degrees.

