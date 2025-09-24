3 men killed in south Phoenix shooting; bodies found inside car in Arizona desert l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO; Kash Patel)
From a shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood that left three men dead and two other people hurt to a grim discovery inside a car in the Arizona desert, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 24.
1. Deadly shooting investigation
Five people were shot near 24th Street and Southern Avenue on Sept. 23, and three of the victims have died, police said.
2. ‘Hell’s Gate' crashes
Two Arizona mothers are calling for safety improvements on a dangerous stretch of State Route 88 after a recent crash.
3. Bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’
Two bodies were found in a "suspicious vehicle" in a desert area in Pima County on Sept. 22.
4. Man allegedly killed rideshare driver
Angel Lopez, 29, is accused of shooting and killing a 51-year-old Lyft driver near Calle Bella Vista and Barbarita in Guadalupe on Sept. 22.
5. Dallas ICE shooting
A sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot early Wednesday morning after he shot three ICE detainees at a Dallas ICE facility from a rooftop, according to law enforcement.
Today's weather
Rain chances will be picking up later this week in Phoenix. As for Wednesday, we'll stay dry with a high near 105 degrees.