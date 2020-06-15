3 police unions in Calif. call for reforms, rooting out racist officers

California’s largest police unions took out full-page newspaper ads calling for a reform agenda aimed at lessening the use of force, increasing accountability and rooting out racist police officers.

The San Jose Police Officers Association, the San Francisco Police Officers Association and the Los Angeles Police Protective League on Sunday announced the national reform proposal after weeks of protests and marches against police violence, even as new deaths have happened at the hands of police.

They took out ads in the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, the Mercury News and the East Bay Times.

Paul Kelly, president of the San Jose police union, said the ads are a good start.

"Should there be more?" he asked rhetorically. "The answer is yes. I think there will be. But it's a good start to actually get to the table and start having this conversation with the stakeholders."

LaDoris Cordell, San Jose's former independent police auditor, also was cautiously optimistic about the apparent change in tone.

"What they are doing now is stepping up and doing the things that those concerned about police reform have been pushing for years," she said.

On the one hand, Cordell said "it's nice they're on board."

On the other hand, she added: "I do question their motivations. So let's see if they walk the walk."