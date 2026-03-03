Isabella Comas: Renewed search for missing 21-year-old as boyfriend remains in custody

The Brief Avondale Police are seeking new tips 51 days after 21-year-old Isabella Comas went missing, specifically asking for witnesses who may have seen her red car or suspicious activity around Jan. 12. Comas' boyfriend, Tommy Rodriguez, is in custody on related charges and remains a person of interest after surveillance showed him with her vehicle at a Globe gas station. Evidence of a potential "mortal wound" was discovered after investigators found a large amount of Comas' blood and a missing passenger seat inside her recovered vehicle.



A renewed call to action has been issued to the public in the case of 21-year-old Isabella Comas, who has been missing for nearly two months.

What we know:

Tommy Rodriguez, 39, who police identify as Isabella's boyfriend, remains in custody on charges related to her case. While Rodriguez has been named a person of interest, there has been no major break in the investigation since his arrest on Jan. 15.

Police believe someone may have seen something in mid-January that could help bring Isabella home.

Why you should care:

"Ultimately our goal is to find Isabella and we haven’t received any tips in a couple of weeks," said Officer Jaret Redfearn of the Avondale Police Department.

Avondale Police are calling on the public for assistance 51 days after Comas was last seen. Redfearn said the Globe area remains a focus of the investigation due to surveillance video from the morning of Jan. 12. That footage showed Comas' vehicle at a Globe gas station and a man driving it, who looked like Rodriguez, their sole person of interest.

"Also we want to expand that reach," Redfearn said. "We’re not just interested in the Globe area when it comes to this case, because her vehicle was found near 67th Avenue and Indian School in Phoenix and her phone was found at a totally separate location at a recycling plant."

Dig deeper:

Court documents show that a large amount of blood found in her vehicle after it was recovered was later confirmed as a match for Comas. Investigators also found other concerning evidence inside the car.

"The passenger seat being removed led our investigators to believe that she potentially suffered from a mortal wound, a very serious injury," Redfearn said.

The backstory:

Comas went missing on Jan. 11 at around 3 p.m. She was last seen leaving her friend's house near Van Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard.

"She was driving a red Hyundai Sonata, Arizona license plate 2EA6LW, and has not been seen or heard from since. Isabella is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a baggy navy-blue shirt, blue pants with a white stripe down the side, and sandals," the Avondale Police Department said.

A Turquoise Alert was issued on Jan. 13.

What you can do:

Police are asking the public to think back to the days surrounding Jan. 12 for any potential sightings of Comas, Rodriguez, or her red car.

"Did I see a man and a woman in an argument? Did I see a man dragging something? Did I see a man removing anything from a vehicle? Specifically a vehicle seat from a vehicle? Did I see an abandoned vehicle seat somewhere?" Redfearn asked.

What's next:

Rodriguez remains in custody on theft and criminal damage charges related to the alleged theft of Isabella's car. An active Turquoise Alert remains in effect for Isabella.