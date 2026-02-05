Search for Isabella Comas: Avondale Police seek video after blood found in car

The Brief Avondale Police have named Tommy Rodriguez, the boyfriend of 21-year-old Isabella Comas, a person of interest in her disappearance after her car was found abandoned in Phoenix with a missing front seat and a "large quantity of blood." Investigators are asking the public for surveillance footage from the Globe area between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Jan. 12, as well as any information regarding the location of the missing brown cloth car seat.



Investigators are asking for surveillance footage from the Globe area as they search for missing 21-year-old Isabella Comas whose car was found abandoned and blood-stained.

Isabella Comas. Photo courtesy of the Avondale Police Department

What we know:

Comas went missing on Jan. 11 at around 3 p.m. when she was last seen leaving a friend's home near Van Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard.

"She was driving a red Hyundai Sonata, Arizona license plate 2EA6LW, and has not been seen or heard from since. Isabella is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a baggy navy-blue shirt, blue pants with a white stripe down the side, and sandals," the Avondale Police Department said.

Boyfriend is named as a person of interest

"Our detectives are continuing to work on leads and other aspects of this investigation. Based on our investigation to date, Tommy Rodriguez remains a person of interest in this case and is believed to be connected to Isabella Comas’ disappearance," police said.

Police say Rodriguez is the boyfriend of Comas.

Despite Rodriguez being booked into jail on charges related to this case, such as theft of means of transportation and criminal damage, he hasn't been accused of a murder or homicide.

Investigators said Rodriguez is tied to the recovery of Comas’ cellphone. Avondale Police Officer Jaret Redfearn said a person found the phone at a Phoenix recycling center and gave it to Rodriguez. Rodriguez returned the phone to the family before it was turned over to police.

During a court hearing, prosecutors highlighted Rodriguez’s violent criminal history, including a prior murder conviction. Court records show Rodriguez was sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery when Rodriguez was 15. His record also includes convictions for stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

‘A large quantity of blood’

Rodriguez was reportedly seen driving Comas' car in the Globe area between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Jan. 12. Her car was found abandoned in Phoenix.

"Based on the evidence discovered in the vehicle at the time, including a large quantity of blood and the removal of the front passenger seat of the car, our detectives believe Miss Comas sustained a life-threatening injury that, if left untreated, may be unsurvivable," Avondale Police said.

The department is working with several agencies to find Comas in both the Phoenix metro and Globe areas.

What you can do:

"We would like to ask the community once again for their help in this investigation. If you were in the Globe area on January 12th or have access to video surveillance in the Globe area, please check to see if you have any footage of Isabella, her vehicle, or the person depicted in the attached photos. The vehicle seat that was removed from the car, upholstered in brown cloth material and believed to have bloodstains on it, has not been recovered yet," Avondale Police said.

The community has played a crucial role in the investigation, providing tips that police described as "incredibly helpful."

Police are asking the public to remain diligent and report any information related to the search for Comas. Anyone with information is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000 or 480-WITNESS.