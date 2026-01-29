'Family misses her very much': Search for Isabella Comas heads to Globe

The Brief Volunteers and off-road recovery teams will gather in Globe on Saturday, Jan. 31 to search for 21-year-old Isabella Comas, who has been missing from Avondale for nearly three weeks. The search follows the indictment of Comas' boyfriend, Tommy Rodriguez, after investigators discovered bloodstains and potentially dangerous tools inside her recovered vehicle.



Detectives and volunteers are intensifying their search for 21-year-old Isabella Comas, who has been missing from the Avondale area for nearly three weeks.

Comas' boyfriend, 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez, has been indicted on charges of theft and criminal damage related to her disappearance. According to court documents, investigators discovered bloodstains inside Comas' recovered vehicle, along with tools police say could be used to seriously hurt someone.

Isabella Comas, 21, and Tommy Rodriguez, 39

'Distraught about what's going on'

The search moves to the Globe area this weekend after surveillance footage captured a man matching Rodriguez’s description driving Comas’ car shortly after she vanished.

Chris Castorena, a private investigator working with the family, is organizing a volunteer effort for Saturday, Jan. 31, starting at the Walmart in Miami, Arizona.

"The family misses her very much, all her friends are distraught about what's going on," Castorena said. "The family just wants to tell everyone thank you for everything they're doing and to help bring her home."

The search effort is expected to draw a wide range of specialized volunteers to navigate the difficult Gila County terrain.

"We're going to have roughly 50 people here in Globe, with dirt bikes and side-by-sides and there's going to be hikers, we're getting to get drone people showing up," Castorena added.

Search and rescue flyer for missing 21-year-old Isabella Comas

Among those joining the effort are Stephanie Jacobson and Ryan McLagan, a pair of local residents who felt compelled to help despite having no personal connection to the Comas family.

"We have kids around her age, so that definitely hit very close to home," Jacobson said. "I see what's going on, and we're a recent transplant to Globe, so I'm like, OK, we gotta help."

McLagan noted that their specialized equipment would allow the team to reach areas inaccessible to standard vehicles.

"With our vehicle, our Jeep, we have the capability to go to the highest mountains, in the sand, in the mud, in the dirt," McLagan said. "We'll use our vehicles ... to take our time, look where most people wouldn't think to look."

Avondale Police confirmed a detective will be on-site Saturday to assist with any potential evidence collection as the investigation into Rodriguez continues.

What you can do:

If you'd like to volunteer to help find Isabella on Jan. 31, you can meet with others in the search party at Walmart in Miami, Arizona at 100 S. Ragus Road. The search is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.