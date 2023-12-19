3 suspects accused of shoplifting thefts totaling nearly $24K in the Phoenix area

Three people are behind bars after Glendale Police say they were the culprits of a crime spree that totaled almost $24,000 in shoplifting thefts.

On Nov. 28, Glendale Police identified three people, 41-year-old Jihana Jones, 20-year-old Renae Molett, and 25-year-old Quantana Curtis, as suspects in the thefts that happened throughout the Phoenix area.

"They were arrested and over $5,000.00 worth of merchandise was located in the vehicle they were driving. They all admitted to stealing items and reselling them for financial gain on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace," Glendale Police said.

As a result of the arrests, eight separate cases spanning four jurisdictions were closed.

"They were booked on multiple counts of Organized Retail Theft and Trafficking of Stolen Property," police said.