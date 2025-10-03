3 teens shot, 1 dead in south Phoenix

The Brief Three teenage boys were shot on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets. One of the teens died. He was not identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.



A triple shooting on Thursday night in south Phoenix left a teenager dead and two others hurt.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 7:43 p.m on Oct. 2 near 37th and La Salle Streets.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital where one died. The second teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third teen also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The teen who died wasn't identified.

What they're saying:

"Detectives are still working on piecing together what led to the three teens being shot," police said. "Additional details related to this incident remain a part of the ongoing investigation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

