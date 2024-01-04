3-year-old Buckeye boy found safe, father still missing: PD

Police say a missing Buckeye boy has been found safe, but his father, who is wanted for felony crimes, remains missing.

Buckeye Police say 43-year-old Phillip Rhea Jones had custody of his 3-year-old son, Cashes Cartier Jones, and was supposed to return Cashes to his mother, but did not.

"At this time, the details of the case do not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert," police said on Jan. 3. "There is no indication at this time that Cashes is in danger, but we want to make sure the child is safe and reunited with his mother."

On Jan. 6, police said Cashes was found safe, but his father remained on the loose.

Phillip Jones is wanted for multiple alleged crimes, including burglary, arson and vehicle theft, in other Valley cities. He may be driving a silver 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with a Nevada license plate 952X95.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip at buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip.