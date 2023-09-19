3-year-old in critical condition after being left alone in car in Litchfield Park

A toddler is in critical condition after being left alone in a car in Litchfield Park.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 to El Mirage and Bethany Home Roads and found an unresponsive 3-year-old.

The child was taken to a hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

"It was determined that the child had been left in the vehicle unattended for an unspecified time," MCSO said.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No further details were released.

Area where the child was found: