30 nabbed in connection to large-scale drug ring in New Jersey; 3 charged with murder

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

30 people were charged in connection to a large-scale drug ring in New Jersey.

ATLANTIC CITY - Prosecutors in Atlantic County have charged 30 people in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking ring that stretched across several parts of New Jersey for over four years, the Atlantic County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. 

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Steven Martinez and 31-year-old Shiraz Khan supplied dealers with large quantities of narcotics, including, heroin, cocaine, Suboxone, Percocet and marijuana since 2016. 

Khan continued to operate the drug trafficking ring while incarcerated at an Atlantic County jail, according to investigators. He allegedly had drugs smuggled into the prison by 26-year-old Corrections Officer Luis Mercado and used cell phones to coordinate with outside dealers.

Nine people who were charged in connection to the R.I.C.O drug ring were already in prison when charges were filed, according to prosecutors. Other suspects were nabbed in Egg Harbor, Galloway Township and Hamilton Township, an indictment said.

Prosecutors also charged Martinez, 25-year-old Shamar Scott, and 23-year-old Deshawn Hose with murder in the 2019 shooting death of 45-year-old Demond Tally.

County and local police departments are continuing to investigate crimes levied against the drug trafficking ring. 

