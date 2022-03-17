4 arrested after Glendale jewelry store robbery at Arrowhead Towne Center

Four people are in custody after a Glendale jewelry store at Arrowhead Towne Center was robbed on Wednesday night, according to police.

Glendale police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Jared jewelry shop near 75th Avenue and Bell Road just before 7 p.m. on March 16.

By the time Glendale and Peoria police arrived, the suspects were still inside the shop and saw them "run from the store in different locations," officials said.

An investigation revealed that one of the suspects may have had a handgun and threatened employees and customers to prevent them from leaving.

All the suspects ran away with stolen items like cash and jewelry before they were caught, police said.

There are no outstanding suspects, and the investigation is ongoing. No names were released.

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: