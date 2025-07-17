4 people attacked by bees in Tempe, FD says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Four people were attacked by bees in Tempe on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
The July 17 attack happened near Baseline and Kyrene roads just outside a Dollar Tree.
The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department says some of them were stung between 12 and 15 times. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are stable.
It appears landscapers were working at an apartment complex west of the store when they disturbed a beehive, causing the bees to head east and attack.
What you can do:
