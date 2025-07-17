4 people attacked by bees in Tempe, FD says

article

The Brief Several people were attacked by bees outside a Tempe Dollar Tree on the afternoon of July 17. It happened near Baseline and Kyrene roads after landscapers reportedly disturbed a nearby beehive.



Four people were attacked by bees in Tempe on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The July 17 attack happened near Baseline and Kyrene roads just outside a Dollar Tree.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department says some of them were stung between 12 and 15 times. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are stable.

It appears landscapers were working at an apartment complex west of the store when they disturbed a beehive, causing the bees to head east and attack.

Map of where the attack happened

What you can do:

Click here for tips on how to protect yourself during a bee attack.