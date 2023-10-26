4 taken to the hospital following crash in Phoenix

Phoenix Fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital as a result of a crash that caused some serious injuries.

The crash, which officials say involved two vehicle,s happened west of the intersection of 32nd Street and Roosevelt.

"No extrication was required at the scene," read a portion of the brief statement released by fire officials.

Of the four victims, three of them, identified as a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a boy, were listed in critical condition. The fourth victim, identified as a woman in her 20s, was listed in stable condition.

Fire officials say Phoenix Police will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Where the crash happened