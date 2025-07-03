4th of July: Here's a list of open and closed city facilities across Arizona

article

4th of July is here, and here's a list of open and closed municipal facilities and services across Arizona.

Avondale

The following will be closed for Independence Day, according to city officials:

City administrative offices, although city officials note they are usually closed on Fridays.

Civic Center Campus at 11465 West Civic Center Drive

Civic Center Library at 11350 W. Civic Center Drive

Sam Garcia Library at 495 E. Western Avenue

Mountain View Community Center at 1007 S. 3rd Street

WeRIDE microtransit

A number of places and services will operate on Friday, either as usual or on modified schedules:

Arizona Complete Health Avondale Resource Center will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Trash and recycling pickup will take place as normally scheduled

Buckeye

City officials say the following will be closed:

City offices

City libraries

City recreation centers

The Buckeye Aquatic Center will be open from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 5:00 p.m. for the 4th of July Patriotic Pool Party. Meanwhile, trash and recycling collections will take place as scheduled.

Chandler

Per a statement released on June 24, the following will be closed:

All public libraries

Chandler Museum

Center for the Arts' box office, as well as the galleries at the Center for the Arts and the Vision Gallery. They will remain closed on July 5.

City administrative offices

The city's community center, Senior Center, Nature Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, Tennis Center, and Tumbleweed Recreation Center

Lap swimming sessions at city pools

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center

Solid Waste Services office

City officials also said all city pools will open at their regular time, and close at 5:00 p.m.. Meanwhile, trash and recycling collections will take place at scheduled.

Gilbert

Town officials said Gilbert Regional Park will be closed, starting from 10:00 p.m. on July 3. The park will reopen at 5:00 p.m. on July 4 for the city's 4th of July celebration.

Officials also said town offices will be closed on July 4. Meanwhile, trash and recycling collection services will take place as scheduled.

Glendale

According to a statement released on June 30, the following will be closed on July 4:

City offices

Community and recreational centers

Glendale Convention & Visitors Bureau

Glendale Urban Shuttle (GUS) Route 2 and Route 3

MicroTransit (Dial-A-Ride) office

Municipal airport administrative office

Municipal landfill

Public libraries

Solid Waste Customer Service office

The following will either operate as normal, or on modified hours.

The city's two pools, located at 5600 W. Union Hills Drive and 5003 W. Marlette avenue, will operate on its normal, post-Memorial Day schedule.

The city's three splash pads will operate on its normal, May 24 to July 27 schedule.

GUS Route 1, which will operate on a Sunday schedule.

MicroTransit (Dial-A-Ride) services, which will operate rides that were reserved by 12:00 p.m. (noon) on July 3.

Municipal airport's terminal building.

Residential garbage, recycling and bulk trash collection services will operate as normal.

Flagstaff

City officials announced the following closures on July 1:

Cinder Lake Landfill and Hazardous Products Center at 6770 E Landfill Road

Citizens Cemetery at 1300 S San Francisco Street

City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Avenue

Commercial trash or recycling services, with collections scheduled throughout the week instead.

Downtown Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library at 300 W. Aspen Avenue

East Flagstaff Community Library at 3000 N. Fourth Street

Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center at 245 N. Thorpe Road

Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) at 1800 E, Butler Avenue

Residential trash or recycling services. Trash collection took place on July 2, while recycling collection happened on July 3.

The following facilities will operate on modified hours:

The Aquaplex at 1702 N. Fourth Street will open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the facility's restrooms will remain open from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for the public drone show.

The Hal Jensen Recreation Center at 2403 N. Izabel Street will open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the facility's restrooms will remain open from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Public skate sessions at Kay Lively Activity Center will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. Meanwhile, the facility's restrooms will remain open from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Kingman

On their website, city officials said July 4 is a city holiday, meaning offices are closed. Residential and commercial trash collection will also not happen on July 4.

"Thursday & Friday customers should put their cans out one day early," the city's Public Works page reads.

Mesa

On their calendar, city officials said their offices are closed on July 4.

Phoenix

Per the city's website, the following will be closed on July 4:

All city offices, including the Public Works Customer Contact Center and the city's two transfer stations for waste.

All Phoenix Public Library locations , except Cholla, Harmon and Yucca.

All community centers.

The following will operate either as normal, or on a modified schedule:

Trash and recycling collection will happen as regularly scheduled, for those whose collection day falls on a Friday.

Cholla, Harmon and Yucca libraries will operate from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 10:00 p.m. as part of the city's heat relief efforts.

Scottsdale

City officials said the following will close on July 4:

Most city offices and facilities

McDowell Sonoran Preserve, which will close at 12:00 p.m. on July 4 as a way to reduce wildfire threats.

Scottsdale Trolley

Trash and recycling collection, per the city, will take place as scheduled.

Tempe

City officials say the following will be closed on July 4:

Cahill Senior Center at 715 W. Fifth Street

Clark Park Community Center at 2150 E. Orange Street

Clark Pool

Customer Services for bill payment and starting, stopping, or transferring municipal services

Edna Vihel Arts Center at 3340 S. Rural Road

Household Products Collection Center at 1320 E. University Drive

Kiwanis Park Batting Range at 6005 S. All-America Way

Municipal Court

Pyle Adult Recreation Center at 655 E. Southern Avenue

Petersen House Museum at 1414 W. Southern Avenue

Tempe 311

Tempe Center for the Arts at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Tempe History Museum at 809 E. Southern Avenue

Tempe Public Library at 3500 S. Rural Road

The following, meanwhile, will either operate as usual or on a modified schedule:

The Cloud at Kiwanis Park (5233 S. Ash Avenue), Parque de Soza Splash Pad (1430 S. Cedar Street), Esquer Park Splash Pad (2407 E. McArthur Drive), and Jaycee Park Splash Pad (817 W. 5th Street) will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Commercial and residential trash services will take place as scheduled.

Escalante Pool, located at 2150 E. Orange Street, will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kiwanis Recreation Center, located at 6111 S. All-America Way, will operate from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 6:00 p.m., and the wave pool at the recreation center will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

McClintock Pool, located at 1830 E. Del Rio Dr., will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Tucson

In a statement released on June 26, city officials said all city offices will be closed on July 4, but trash and recycling collection will not be affected.

Valley Metro (public transit)

Officials announced on June 25 that the Valley's bus, light rail, and streetcar systems will operate on a Sunday schedule for the 4th of July.

Per Valley Metro's website, light rail trains will arrive every 20 minutes throughout the day during a Sunday schedule, and the last full trips on the light rail lines begin between 10:50 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. For the Tempe Streetcar, service begins at around 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. during a Sunday schedule, and just like the light rail lines, streetcars will arrive every 20 minutes throughout the day.

Express and RAPID services are not offered during days with Sunday schedules. Customer service and transit center service windows will also be closed.

"Riders are encouraged to use the Valley Metro app to plan their trip, track vehicles and purchase fare," read a portion of their statement.

Officials with Valley Metro also say people can ride their lines to attend various Independence Day events.

What about private businesses?

Big picture view:

A number of national stores with a presence in the Phoenix area, including IKEA, Kroger (which operates Fry's) Albertsons (including Safeway), Target, and Walmart have confirmed their plans to open on July 4.

Read More: What's open and closed on July 4th?