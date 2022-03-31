5 fetuses found in DC home after tip leads to shocking discovery, police say

Five fetuses were found in a D.C. home after a tip lead to the shocking discovery, according to authorities.

D.C. police said the fetuses were discovered on Wednesday in a home located in the 400 block of 6th Street SE, just blocks away from Capitol Hill.

Officers were called to the scene to investigate a tip about "potential bio-hazard materials" at the house, according to officials. The five fetuses were collected by the D.C. Chief Medical Examiner's Office as detectives continue their investigation.

There have been no arrests in connection with the discovery of the fetuses and investigators have not said where the fetuses came from.

