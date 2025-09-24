Expand / Collapse search
5 shot, 3 dead in south Phoenix neighborhood: police

Updated  September 24, 2025 8:26am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Five people were shot near 24th Street and Southern Avenue on Sept. 23, and three of the victims have died, police said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Five people were shot on Sept. 23 near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.
    • Three of the victims died. They were not identified.
    • Police did not say if any suspects are in custody.

PHOENIX - A shooting late Tuesday night in a south Phoenix neighborhood left three people dead and two others hurt.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 23 near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene and found three men with gunshot wounds. They later died. Two additional adults were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

None of the victims were identified. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not say if any suspects were in custody.

What's next:

"Detectives are on scene and actively working this complex investigation," police said. "Any additional information remains a part of the ongoing investigation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

