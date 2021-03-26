$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Fry's grocery store in Goodyear

A $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket has been sold in Goodyear, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The ticket for the March 24 drawing was sold at a Fry's grocery store near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road. It matched four out of five numbers as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night were 4, 9, 17,37 and 38, while the Powerball number was 18.

The next Powerball drawing is March 27 for an estimated $238 million jackpot.

