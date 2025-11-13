Expand / Collapse search

$5M lottery ticket sold in Peoria; singer Akon arrested l Morning News Brief

Published  November 13, 2025 9:51am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From a multi-million dollar lottery ticket sold at a West Valley store to a popular singer arrested on an outstanding warrant, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 13.

1. Check your tickets!

Local perspective:

A Mega Millions ticket matching all five white numbers was sold at a Peoria CVS store.

What's next:

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is on Nov. 14. The jackpot is estimated to be worth $965 million.

2. West Valley traffic concerns

Local perspective:

Heavy traffic at the U.S. 60 / Loop 303 interchange in the West Valley has led to safety concerns, including accidents.

What they're saying:

"This traffic on the 303, the 60, 163rd, it’s a nightmare," one Valley resident said.

3. Singer arrested

What we know:

Singer Akon, whose legal name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, was arrested by police in Georgia on an outstanding warrant.

Dig deeper:

Officers said they approached the singer and informed him of the warrant. Akon complied with their orders while being detained. He was taken to the jail and released a few hours later.

4. Officer charged in crash

What we know:

A Phoenix police officer has been charged with aggravated assault and endangerment following an on-duty traffic collision.

Dig deeper:

The unnamed officer was allegedly driving roughly more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit prior to the crash near I-17 and Buckeye Road.

5. Stimulus checks latest

What we know:

Rumors continue to circulate online that the federal government will issue new stimulus checks before the end of the year.

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of using tariff revenue for tariff dividends.

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

A look at today's weather

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm in Phoenix with a high in the upper-80s.

