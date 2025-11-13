$5M lottery ticket sold in Peoria; singer Akon arrested l Morning News Brief
From a multi-million dollar lottery ticket sold at a West Valley store to a popular singer arrested on an outstanding warrant, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 13.
1. Check your tickets!
Local perspective:
A Mega Millions ticket matching all five white numbers was sold at a Peoria CVS store.
What's next:
The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is on Nov. 14. The jackpot is estimated to be worth $965 million.
2. West Valley traffic concerns
Local perspective:
Heavy traffic at the U.S. 60 / Loop 303 interchange in the West Valley has led to safety concerns, including accidents.
What they're saying:
"This traffic on the 303, the 60, 163rd, it’s a nightmare," one Valley resident said.
3. Singer arrested
What we know:
Singer Akon, whose legal name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, was arrested by police in Georgia on an outstanding warrant.
Dig deeper:
Officers said they approached the singer and informed him of the warrant. Akon complied with their orders while being detained. He was taken to the jail and released a few hours later.
4. Officer charged in crash
What we know:
A Phoenix police officer has been charged with aggravated assault and endangerment following an on-duty traffic collision.
Dig deeper:
The unnamed officer was allegedly driving roughly more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit prior to the crash near I-17 and Buckeye Road.
5. Stimulus checks latest
What we know:
Rumors continue to circulate online that the federal government will issue new stimulus checks before the end of the year.
What they're saying:
President Donald Trump has floated the idea of using tariff revenue for tariff dividends.
"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.