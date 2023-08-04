6 displaced, dog rescued after double house fire in south Phoenix

Six people were displaced after a fire burned two homes on Friday morning in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix Fire says crews on Aug. 4 responded to 19th Avenue and Roeser Road for reports of a structure fire.

Once at the scene, firefighters found two homes on fire, with flames and smoke coming from the rooflines.

No one was injured. A dog was rescued from the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

19th Avenue was temporarily closed between Roeser and Southern Avenue.

Area where the fire broke out: