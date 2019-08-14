6 police officers shot, 1 injured in crash in North Philadelphia

Six police officers have been shot in North Philadelphia during an active shooter situation while another officer was injured in a crash while responding to the scene.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a warrant.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports two officers remain inside the home with a shooter, who is still firing shots inside the house. It's believed the shooter is livestreaming the entire situation on social media.

Three officers were taken to Temple University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries while three officers were taken to Einstein Medical Center also with non-life threatening injuries.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports that a police sergeant was assaulted by someone in the neighborhood as he responded to the scene. The sergeant was struck in the head during the assault.

Several blocks around the scene have been blocked off as the situation remains active. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police. Officers continue to attempt to communicate with the shooter.

There's been no reported injuries to civilians.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.