6 stolen vehicles recovered, suspect arrested in Wittmann

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
2022 Polaris Razor (AZDPS)

WITTMANN, Ariz. - Authorities say a man was arrested after several stolen vehicles were found on the property of a home in Maricopa County.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says detectives served a search warrant on the Wittmann home on March 29 and recovered the following stolen vehicles:

  • 2023 C&M flatbed trailer
  • 2022 Polaris Razor
  • 2016 Polaris Sportsman
  • 2014 Arctic Cat UV
  • 2013 Sandstorm travel trailer
  • 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck

The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Manuel Chavez Espinoza, is accused of four counts of theft of means of transportation.

Area where the incident happened: