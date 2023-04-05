6 stolen vehicles recovered, suspect arrested in Wittmann
WITTMANN, Ariz. - Authorities say a man was arrested after several stolen vehicles were found on the property of a home in Maricopa County.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says detectives served a search warrant on the Wittmann home on March 29 and recovered the following stolen vehicles:
- 2023 C&M flatbed trailer
- 2022 Polaris Razor
- 2016 Polaris Sportsman
- 2014 Arctic Cat UV
- 2013 Sandstorm travel trailer
- 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck
The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Manuel Chavez Espinoza, is accused of four counts of theft of means of transportation.
