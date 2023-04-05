6 stolen vehicles recovered, suspect arrested in Wittmann

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 2022 Polaris Razor (AZDPS)

Authorities say a man was arrested after several stolen vehicles were found on the property of a home in Maricopa County.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says detectives served a search warrant on the Wittmann home on March 29 and recovered the following stolen vehicles:

2023 C&M flatbed trailer

2022 Polaris Razor

2016 Polaris Sportsman

2014 Arctic Cat UV

2013 Sandstorm travel trailer

1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck

The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Manuel Chavez Espinoza, is accused of four counts of theft of means of transportation.

Area where the incident happened: