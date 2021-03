77-year-old missing Mesa woman with dementia returns home

article

A 77-year-old woman with dementia has been found in Mesa after she was last seen driving Sunday afternoon, police say.

Karen Egan "arrived back home on her own and is safe," Mesa police tweeted on March 7.

Egan disappeared after she was last seen was driving a gold 2002 Chrysler Town & Country van around 3 p.m. near Mountain Ridge and Ridgecrest.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.