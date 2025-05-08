8-year-old girl hurt in Chandler Loop 202 crash
CHANDLER, Ariz. - An 8-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries following a multi-car crash along an East Valley freeway.
What we know:
The crash happened on May 8 along the eastbound Loop 202 Santan at Kyrene Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved four cars and the girl had to be extricated from a vehicle.
No other injuries were reported.
The eastbound lanes were shut down due to the crash. The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.
An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a crash on May 8 along the Loop 202 in Chandler. (ADOT)
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says it's unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen.