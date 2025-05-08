8-year-old girl hurt in Chandler Loop 202 crash

The Brief An 8-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Loop 202 in Chandler. The crash happened on May 8 along the eastbound lanes at Kyrene Road. The girl had to be extricated from a vehicle.



An 8-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries following a multi-car crash along an East Valley freeway.

What we know:

The crash happened on May 8 along the eastbound Loop 202 Santan at Kyrene Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved four cars and the girl had to be extricated from a vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes were shut down due to the crash. The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a crash on May 8 along the Loop 202 in Chandler. (ADOT)

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it's unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

Map of where the crash happened