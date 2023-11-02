86-year-old Arizona man missing after canceled rideshare

An Arizona man has been missing since a canceled rideshare request, and family members say they are worried.

"I'm a mess. An absolute mess," said daughter-in-law Celeste Barger. "I'm, like, doing everything I can, but there's only so much you can do."

Family members say they last heard from 86-year-old George Barger on Oct. 29. They said the last thing they heard was that George was taking a rideshare to an Olive Garden location on 75th Avenue and Thomas. Celeste reportedly got an update from a service called GoGoGrandparent that Barger requested a ride to that Olive Garden.

However, officials with the service told us that the rideshare driver assigned to pick up Barger canceled.

"We just kind of like, ‘OK, something’s wrong,'" Celeste recounted. "We tried to check on him, and he wasn't there."

George's granddaughter, Destinee Guevara, said her family is doing everything they can to find him.

"He visits the same three locations all the time," said Destinee. "That's the spot we check every single day. We go every morning, every afternoon and every evening, and he's just not there."

Family members said George has mild dementia, and is known to be chatty.

"If you see him, he has little bouts of confusion sometimes, but for the most part, he's pretty with it, so he would know how to get home," said Celeste.

"He'll talk to anybody and everyody," said Destinee. "He's probably the most social person I know."

Celeste and Destinee both want to find George as soon as possible.

"[There are] hundreds of people putting posters and scoping the neighborhood, talking to everybody," said Celeste. "We need him home. He's a great guy. He's a sweet guy."

"We just want him home," said Destinee.

Georgeis 5'6" tall, weighing 120lbs, and has brown eyes and brown hair. His family says he is always carrying his fanny pack. Anyone with information on where he may be should call Phoenix Police.