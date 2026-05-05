88-year-old 'healer' extradited to Arizona on sexual assault charges

The Brief Alejandro Castellanos Tovar, 88, was extradited from Nigeria to Arizona after fleeing the U.S. six years ago following sexual assault investigations. The self-employed "healer" is accused of assaulting multiple women who visited his home for treatment between 2014 and 2019. Maricopa County deputies have not released specific charges or the total number of victims.



An 88-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting women who came to him for treatment has been extradited back to Arizona.

What we know:

Alejandro Castellanos Tovar, a self-employed healer, allegedly touched or sexually assaulted several women between January 2014 and May 2019, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The accusers said the assault happened while they visited his home for treatment.

Officials said when Tovar learned he was under investigation, he fled to Nigeria, where he is believed to have family.

Dig deeper:

In 2019, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and through 2020, the Adult Sex crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals worked to find Tovar and get him back to the U.S. In 2025, they worked with INTERPOL in Nigeria for his arrest. On Dec. 22, Tovar was taken into custody, where he was booked into the Louden County Adult Detention Center in Virginia.

On April 23, Tovar arrived in Arizona and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including eight counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not release the number of victims.

What they're saying:

"The Phoenix Police Department remains committed to working closely with federal and international partners to ensure Tovar is brought to justice and to help provide long-awaited closure for the survivors and their families," the sheriff's office said.