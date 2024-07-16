9-year-old boy found dead in Tucson, father arrested
TUCSON, Ariz. - The father of a 9-year-old boy who was found dead on a couch inside a Tucson home has been arrested.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the boy was found on July 14 just after 5 p.m. near Sandario and Orange Grove Roads.
Investigators believe the boy had been dead for an extended period of time. He was not identified.
The boy's father, 38-year-old Joseph Antonsen, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of child abuse and negligent homicide.