9-year-old boy found dead in Tucson, father arrested

The father of a 9-year-old boy who was found dead on a couch inside a Tucson home has been arrested.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the boy was found on July 14 just after 5 p.m. near Sandario and Orange Grove Roads.

Investigators believe the boy had been dead for an extended period of time. He was not identified.

The boy's father, 38-year-old Joseph Antonsen, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of child abuse and negligent homicide.

