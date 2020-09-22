90 dogs found inside home, Casa Grande police investigates animal cruelty case

article

Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after six dead dogs were found outside a Casa Grande home and 90 dogs were found living inside the residence.

According to Casa Grande police, officers responded to the home near Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane on Sept. 19.

After making contact with the residents of the home -- identified as Michael Mills and Lila Crawford -- officers found six dead dogs wrapped in towels and shirts on the hood of a car. Police immediately contacted animal control officers who responded to the scene.

Officers found another dead dog in a dumpster behind the home and the skeletal remains of another dog just outside the home.

Crawford told police she had 20 more dogs inside the home, however, an additional 90 dogs were found to be living inside the home, which is approximately 700 square feet.

Crawford voluntarily relinquished all of the dogs into animal control custody. The feces-covered dogs were taken to an animal shelter for evaluation where 28 of them were found to be in decent health. The rest of the dogs were suffering from dehydration, hair loss, skin sores, and puncture wounds.

All of the dogs have since been given food, water and baths.

Police say they will pursue multiple charges against both Mills and Crawford.

