A 'gigantic' Chipotle hack, viral passenger apologizes, 'The Blind Side' scandal: this week's top stories

Blowing Dust Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
High Wind Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
High Wind Warning
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:06 PM MST until SUN 6:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 1:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 1:05 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley

A 'gigantic' Chipotle hack, viral passenger apologizes, 'The Blind Side' scandal: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Crime Files: Aug. 13-19

Our top crime stories for the week of Aug. 13 include: Two drug busts on SR 87 in Payson; a Tucson woman who shot and killed a home intruder; a suspect wanted in a deadly Phoenix road rage shooting; dark developments in an Arizona missing persons case; and a hit-and-run crash that was caught on a Tesla camera.

For the second week in a row, a Chipotle hack to get extra food is one of our top stories. More top stories include a woman who said an airline passenger was "not real" apologizes and a woman who was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Phoenix.

1. Chipotle customer reveals how she gets extra food for under $10: 'The bowl will be gigantic'

Chipotle customer reveals how she gets extra food for under $10: 'The bowl will be gigantic'
Chipotle customer reveals how she gets extra food for under $10: 'The bowl will be gigantic'

A childcare worker from Virginia has gone viral for sharing how she maximizes the amount of food she gets when she orders food from Chipotle Mexican Grill, and the fast-casual restaurant chain has confirmed to FOX Business that the hack is legit.

2. Shopper shocked by nearly $2,800 grocery bill: ‘Panic mode'

Shopper shocked by nearly $2,800 grocery bill: ‘Panic mode’
Shopper shocked by nearly $2,800 grocery bill: ‘Panic mode’

An Ohio woman was shocked when what was meant to be a routine order for a few hundred dollars of groceries from Kroger turned into a nearly $2,800 bill.

3. Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale

Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale
Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale

A massive fire sparked at a plastic and vegetable oil recycling yard Saturday night and sent a huge plume of smoke into the air for all of the Valley to see.

4. Dallas woman who said airline passenger was 'not real' apologizes in tearful video

Dallas woman who said airline passenger was 'not real' apologizes in tearful video
Dallas woman who said airline passenger was 'not real' apologizes in tearful video

38-year-old Tiffany Gomas posted a video for the first time since the footage of her profanity-laden rant on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando went viral.

5. Michael Oher, profiled in 'The Blind Side,' says inspirational movie was based on lie

Michael Oher, profiled in 'The Blind Side,' says inspirational movie was based on lie
Michael Oher, profiled in 'The Blind Side,' says inspirational movie was based on lie

In court documents, the retired NFL player said Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy pushed a false narrative that they adopted him, which led to a book and a movie.

6. Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized

Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized
Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized

The two-vehicle collision happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren. Fire crews said at least two people needed to be extricated out of their vehicles.

7. Woman dies following apparent road-rage shooting in west Phoenix

Woman dies following road-rage shooting in west Phoenix
Woman dies following road-rage shooting in west Phoenix

A road-rage shooting that left a woman dead is under investigation in west Phoenix.

8. Tesla cam captures moment Arizona driver hit woman who was crossing the street

Tesla cam captures moment Arizona driver hit woman who was crossing the street
Tesla cam captures moment Arizona driver hit woman who was crossing the street

For Matt Hart, it was just an average Monday as he drove into Downtown Phoenix. The day, however, soon took a rather unusual turn as his car captured the moment a pedestrian was hit by another vehicle.

9. Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO

Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO
Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO

Deputies say the shooting happened in Sun City West near 129th Avenue and Beardsley Road just after 6 a.m.

10. Vanna White misses 'Wheel of Fortune' for first time in 30 years: Her upcoming absence explained

Vanna White misses 'Wheel of Fortune' for first time in 30 years: Her upcoming absence explained
Vanna White misses 'Wheel of Fortune' for first time in 30 years: Her upcoming absence explained

Vanna White's upcoming absence on "Wheel of Fortune" marks the first time she's missed an episode in 30 years, and is only the fourth time ever she's missed a taping. Here's a look at the reasons why.