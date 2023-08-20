A 'gigantic' Chipotle hack, viral passenger apologizes, 'The Blind Side' scandal: this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Aug. 13-19
Our top crime stories for the week of Aug. 13 include: Two drug busts on SR 87 in Payson; a Tucson woman who shot and killed a home intruder; a suspect wanted in a deadly Phoenix road rage shooting; dark developments in an Arizona missing persons case; and a hit-and-run crash that was caught on a Tesla camera.
For the second week in a row, a Chipotle hack to get extra food is one of our top stories. More top stories include a woman who said an airline passenger was "not real" apologizes and a woman who was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Phoenix.
1. Chipotle customer reveals how she gets extra food for under $10: 'The bowl will be gigantic'
A childcare worker from Virginia has gone viral for sharing how she maximizes the amount of food she gets when she orders food from Chipotle Mexican Grill, and the fast-casual restaurant chain has confirmed to FOX Business that the hack is legit.
2. Shopper shocked by nearly $2,800 grocery bill: ‘Panic mode'
An Ohio woman was shocked when what was meant to be a routine order for a few hundred dollars of groceries from Kroger turned into a nearly $2,800 bill.
3. Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale
A massive fire sparked at a plastic and vegetable oil recycling yard Saturday night and sent a huge plume of smoke into the air for all of the Valley to see.
4. Dallas woman who said airline passenger was 'not real' apologizes in tearful video
38-year-old Tiffany Gomas posted a video for the first time since the footage of her profanity-laden rant on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando went viral.
5. Michael Oher, profiled in 'The Blind Side,' says inspirational movie was based on lie
In court documents, the retired NFL player said Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy pushed a false narrative that they adopted him, which led to a book and a movie.
6. Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized
The two-vehicle collision happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren. Fire crews said at least two people needed to be extricated out of their vehicles.
7. Woman dies following apparent road-rage shooting in west Phoenix
A road-rage shooting that left a woman dead is under investigation in west Phoenix.
8. Tesla cam captures moment Arizona driver hit woman who was crossing the street
For Matt Hart, it was just an average Monday as he drove into Downtown Phoenix. The day, however, soon took a rather unusual turn as his car captured the moment a pedestrian was hit by another vehicle.
9. Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO
Deputies say the shooting happened in Sun City West near 129th Avenue and Beardsley Road just after 6 a.m.
10. Vanna White misses 'Wheel of Fortune' for first time in 30 years: Her upcoming absence explained
Vanna White's upcoming absence on "Wheel of Fortune" marks the first time she's missed an episode in 30 years, and is only the fourth time ever she's missed a taping. Here's a look at the reasons why.