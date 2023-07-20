A Glendale woman has been living with a broken A/C unit for weeks: 'Worse than a sauna'

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

A Glendale woman has been living with a broken A/C unit for weeks: 'Worse than a sauna'

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

AC woes prompt apartment tenant to move out

As Arizonans endure extreme hot temperatures, it can be hard at times to imagine how life would look like without air condition. Unfortunately, some Phoenix area families are living that, and that includes a woman who lives at an apartment complex. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - In the middle of Phoenix's sweltering, relentless heat, Jacqueline Williams has been without A/C for quite some time.

For the past three weeks, she's been relying on a portable air conditioning unit at the Portola Glendale Apartments that isn't able to keep up with this heat wave.

"It went out again on the 26th, and it's been out since then," Williams said.

She's running out of options when it comes to getting her air conditioning unit fixed in her Glendale apartment.

"It feels like a sauna, well, worse than a sauna," Williams said. "It's just pure steam, and it's like everything starts spinning, I see spots because of how hot it is in here."

Williams' portable A/C unit. She says it isn't doing enough to keep her cool in this heat.

Her air conditioning unit started acting up last year. When maintenance went to check it out, she says they told her this:

"The wires was connected, my A/C was connected to my hot water heater, so every time my hot water heater comes on, it causes the air conditioner to break, to shut off," Williams said.

The Glendale woman says management has yet to properly fix the issue.

"I explained to her, had it been fixed last year when I reported that the circuit breaker had sparks and burning wire coming from behind it, I wouldn't be having this issue time and time again," she said.

It's getting to the point where she has to break her lease and find an apartment with A/C.

"I have to take the pallet, one of the cushions off of my sofa and make a pallet in the spare room to sleep in there because it's hot in my bedroom," she said. "It's hot in my living room, as well as the dining room."

The heat is impacting her health.

"I have hypertension, I have high blood pressure," she said.

Williams is sharing her story because she says she's not the only one with a broken A/C that isn't getting fixed.

"It feels like they can care less about the tenants," said Williams. "All they care about is the rent being paid."

We reached out to Portola Glendale Apartments for a statement or interview, but have not heard back.