A Glendale woman has been living with a broken A/C unit for weeks: 'Worse than a sauna'

In the middle of Phoenix's sweltering, relentless heat, Jacqueline Williams has been without A/C for quite some time.

For the past three weeks, she's been relying on a portable air conditioning unit at the Portola Glendale Apartments that isn't able to keep up with this heat wave.

"It went out again on the 26th, and it's been out since then," Williams said.

She's running out of options when it comes to getting her air conditioning unit fixed in her Glendale apartment.

"It feels like a sauna, well, worse than a sauna," Williams said. "It's just pure steam, and it's like everything starts spinning, I see spots because of how hot it is in here."

Williams' portable A/C unit. She says it isn't doing enough to keep her cool in this heat.

Her air conditioning unit started acting up last year. When maintenance went to check it out, she says they told her this:

"The wires was connected, my A/C was connected to my hot water heater, so every time my hot water heater comes on, it causes the air conditioner to break, to shut off," Williams said.

The Glendale woman says management has yet to properly fix the issue.

"I explained to her, had it been fixed last year when I reported that the circuit breaker had sparks and burning wire coming from behind it, I wouldn't be having this issue time and time again," she said.

It's getting to the point where she has to break her lease and find an apartment with A/C.

"I have to take the pallet, one of the cushions off of my sofa and make a pallet in the spare room to sleep in there because it's hot in my bedroom," she said. "It's hot in my living room, as well as the dining room."

I can't stay in this unit. I can't. — Jacqueline Williams

The heat is impacting her health.

"I have hypertension, I have high blood pressure," she said.

Williams is sharing her story because she says she's not the only one with a broken A/C that isn't getting fixed.

"It feels like they can care less about the tenants," said Williams. "All they care about is the rent being paid."

We reached out to Portola Glendale Apartments for a statement or interview, but have not heard back.