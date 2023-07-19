Phoenix only drops to 97º overnight, breaking all-time record for warmest low

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Phoenix only drops to 97º overnight, breaking all-time record for warmest low

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 7:55AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Sky Harbor only reached a low of 97 degrees on Wednesday, making it the highest low temperature ever recorded in the city.

This breaks the all-time record low of 96 degrees that was set back in 2003.

"While Sky Harbor is a warm spot, several locations around the greater metro area experienced lows in the 90s this morning," read a tweet from the National Weather Service.

This new record also matches Flagstaff's all-time record high of 97º.

The Valley continues to bust heat records in the middle of a historic heat wave. Wednesday is expected to be the 20th day with temperatures above 110 degrees in Phoenix, and the streak does not appear to be coming to an end for at least the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached 118ºF, tying the record for the hottest day of 2023 and breaking the daily record of 115ºF set back in 1989.

Comparing Arizona's current heat wave to 1974

As of July 18, 2023, Arizona has seen a streak of 19 days with temperatures at or above 110F, and the streak is set to be extended. This breaks the previous record of 18 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 110F, which was set in 1974. FOX 10 Meteorologist Krystal Ortiz has more on what 1974 can tell us (if anything) about what's to come in 2023.