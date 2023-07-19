Phoenix only drops to 97º overnight, breaking all-time record for warmest low

Phoenix Sky Harbor only reached a low of 97 degrees on Wednesday, making it the highest low temperature ever recorded in the city.

This breaks the all-time record low of 96 degrees that was set back in 2003.

"While Sky Harbor is a warm spot, several locations around the greater metro area experienced lows in the 90s this morning," read a tweet from the National Weather Service.

This new record also matches Flagstaff's all-time record high of 97º.

The Valley continues to bust heat records in the middle of a historic heat wave. Wednesday is expected to be the 20th day with temperatures above 110 degrees in Phoenix, and the streak does not appear to be coming to an end for at least the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached 118ºF, tying the record for the hottest day of 2023 and breaking the daily record of 115ºF set back in 1989.