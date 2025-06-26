"A hole in my heart": Fiancé mourns woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run crash

The Brief A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Glendale on Monday night, just hours after getting engaged. The victim, 21-year-old Tony Marie Gonzales, was with her fiancé near 71st Avenue and Bell Road when she was struck by a vehicle. Police are still searching for the driver who fled the scene, and no vehicle description has been released.



There are new details in a deadly hit-and-run crash as we're hearing from the fiancé of a mother of two, who was killed in Glendale on Monday night.

She was just starting to plan a new life with her fiancé, but now her loved ones are left looking for the driver who hit her and then took off.

"If you would ever met her you would feel the shame of the crime you done," said Ira Smallcanyon, 21-year-old Tony Marie Gonzales' fiancé.

The backstory:

The couple had just become engaged hours before the crash on June 23.

"The last thing I have to remember her by are her last scratch marks from her trying to hold onto me before the car took her from my arms," he said.

Ira Smallcanyon

The couple was on a walk Monday night when Tony was hit by a driver near 71st Avenue and Bell Road. Her body was thrown several feet on impact.

What we don't know:

The police do not know who hit Tony. The family wants answers, asking someone to come forward to find the person responsible.

"You took my best friend, my confidant, the better half of me there's a hole in my heart that's irreplaceable," he said.

Ira and Tony have two young kids. Ira says he will keep Tony's memory alive through stories he'll share.

"I'm just looking forward to the day they start asking me what was mom like? I have stories upon stories, so many good memories I have with her," he said.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.