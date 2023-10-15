A horrific case of child abuse; Powerball winning numbers; offbeat stories: this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Oct. 8-14
Our top crime stories this week include the ongoing story of Chandler woman April McLaughlin's case after she's accused of animal and elder abuse; the case of two people abused of horrific child abuse; a deadly incident at a Family Dollar store; a Buckeye educator being accused of abuse; and a person running across Chase Field in downtown during a D-backs playoff game.
We are rounding up this week's top news and offbeat stories from Oct. 8-14. Some of these include a report of the country's best and worst tippers state-by-state; a horrific case of child abuse in Arizona; and an Airbnb guest staying at rental for 500+ days without paying.
Top news stories from FOX 10 Phoenix
1. Tipping fatigue: Here are the states with the best and worst tippers
A new study looks at the generosity of consumers when it comes to tipping. See where your state ranks.
2. Arizona couple arrested after newborn hospitalized with broken bones, bite marks
Investigators say after examining the data on Lawson's phone, he had previously searched "If you choke baby hit the head get lump" and "can you put ice on newborn head."
3. Winning numbers drawn for $1.55B Powerball jackpot, Oct. 9
The search is on for Powerball's $1.55 billion lottery jackpot winner.
4. 2 teenage girls killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Police say two teen girls are dead following a fiery crash in north Phoenix involving a utility terrain vehicle.
5. Powerball: $2 million ticket sold in Arizona
At least one ticket sold in Arizona for the Powerball drawing on Oct. 11 is worth $2 million, according to lottery officials. Five other $50,000 tickets were sold across the state.
Top upbeat + unusual stories
1. 'Bigfoot' caught on camera in Colorado mountains, couple claims
A couple believes they saw ‘Bigfoot’ while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this week.
2. Airbnb guest stays at rental for 500+ days without paying, refuses to leave
Airbnb guest Elizabeth Hirschhorn rented a guesthouse for a long-term stay in 2021 but has since remained in the unit for over 540 days — without paying rent.
3. These Halloween candies are the worst for your teeth, according to a dentist
A cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills, California, reveals tips to protect kids’ dental health
4. Teen wins car in raffle after attending stranger's funeral
A woman passed away last year from an unexpected illness, but she had her final wish fulfilled as her 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was raffled off during her funeral.
5. McDonald's unveils spooktacular return of Boo Buckets for Halloween, featuring new editions
McDonald's is reviving its beloved Boo Buckets for Halloween, introducing a new edition alongside classic designs.