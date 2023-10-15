A horrific case of child abuse; Powerball winning numbers; offbeat stories: this week's top stories

We are rounding up this week's top news and offbeat stories from Oct. 8-14. Some of these include a report of the country's best and worst tippers state-by-state; a horrific case of child abuse in Arizona; and an Airbnb guest staying at rental for 500+ days without paying.

Top news stories from FOX 10 Phoenix

1. Tipping fatigue: Here are the states with the best and worst tippers

Featured article

2. Arizona couple arrested after newborn hospitalized with broken bones, bite marks

Featured article

3. Winning numbers drawn for $1.55B Powerball jackpot, Oct. 9

Featured article

4. 2 teenage girls killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Featured article

5. Powerball: $2 million ticket sold in Arizona

Featured article

Top upbeat + unusual stories

1. 'Bigfoot' caught on camera in Colorado mountains, couple claims

Featured article

2. Airbnb guest stays at rental for 500+ days without paying, refuses to leave

Featured article

3. These Halloween candies are the worst for your teeth, according to a dentist

Featured article

4. Teen wins car in raffle after attending stranger's funeral

Featured article

5. McDonald's unveils spooktacular return of Boo Buckets for Halloween, featuring new editions