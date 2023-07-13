Fake teeth, CPAP machines and more: A look inside Phoenix Sky Harbor's lost and found

Phoenix Sky Harbor is a busy place, and millions of people pass through the airport yearly. Unfortunately, some people leave their belongings behind.

Inside the airport's lost and found office, there's luggage, headphones, wheelchairs, and a few more pretty surprising items.

Travelers have left behind false teeth, hearing aids, CPAP machines, cell phones, knives, and "the whole realm of things," said Leisha Walker, the lost and found manager.

"People call and say, ‘I had my teeth in a plastic bag, have you seen them?’" Walker laughed.

Luckily, that customer was able to get their teeth back. They're one of hundreds of travelers who lose their items every day at the airport.

"It's typically full, especially after a holiday weekend," Walker said. "100 calls and about 60 to 80 emails."

She says people get busy or distracted, causing them to forget their stuff.

"It can be water bottles, jewelry, laptops, computers, keys, backpacks," Walker said.

Sky Harbor will hold onto lost items for ten days. After that, they're donated or sent to the police department.

If you find a lost item in the airport, you can give it to any staff. If you're looking for something you left behind in the airport's common area, you can go to the lost and found office or email them at lostandfound@phoenix.gov.