Active-shooter hoax draws police presence at Disneyland

Disneyland visitors had a brief scare after reports of a possible active shooter – which turned out to be a hoax.

The Anaheim Police Department responded to the possible active shooter reports at one of Disney's hotels at 6:10 p.m. Thursday. After a round of evacuation and officers checking the Disneyland hotels, police deemed the threat as fake.

No injuries were reported in the safety scare. Anaheim PD said there is no threat at Disneyland Resort.

Anaheim PD said there will be increased police presence for the remainder of Thursday evening.

Officials did not say if an arrest has been made in the active-shooter hoax.