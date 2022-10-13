Activists hold rally outside ICE office in Phoenix to call for better treatment of migrants

People gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Phoenix on the night of Oct. 13 to demand better treatment of migrants.

The event was hosted by the Arizona Jews for Justice Campaign, and the rally began at around 7:30 p.m., and the event took place as the number of people entering the U.S. illegally is reaching historic levels.

The number of migrant arrivals reported along the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 fiscal year surpassed 2 million in August, marking an all-time high. In 2021, there was around 1.7 million, and in 2020, the level was around 450,000.

Organizers of the event say their goal is to raise awareness and call for better treatment of migrants and asylum seekers. Specifically, they want authorities to stop the practice of bussing migrants to what they say are the wrong locations.

Since May 2022, Gov. Doug Ducey has been bussing migrants who came to the U.S. from the country's border with Mexico in Arizona to Washington, D.C., in an effort to try and provide relief for overwhelmed border communities. Many people, however, believe the move is more political, after he continues to bash President Joe Biden for not doing more.

So far, more than 2,000 people were *voluntarily transported, and Gov. Ducey plans on bussing migrants until he leaves office in 2023. Arizona, along with two other states, are sending migrants (specifically asylum seekers) throughout the country.

"We are sending people to New York who need to be in Virginia, with the aspect of them saying 'well, we are sending them to the East Coast.' Yes, but with what resources? Are you ensuring that they get to their families? Are you making sure they meet their ICE court date? Let’s talk after that. You know we should step back and let the nonprofits that are working here do what they’re good at," said Eddie Chavez Calderon, Campaign Director with Arizona Jews For Justice.

The group is also drawing attention to religious freedom, saying Border Patrol agents in Arizona confiscated the turbans of dozens of Sikh men looking for asylum after they were detained.

In a statement, officials with CBP say they "take allegations of this nature very seriously."

"This issue was raised in June, and steps were immediately taken to address the situation. Our expectation is that CBP employees treat all migrants we encounter with respect. An internal investigation has been opened to address this matter," read a portion of CBP's statement.