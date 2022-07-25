Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas shows

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
4
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:17 AM MST until TUE 9:15 AM MST, Maricopa County

Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas shows

By Lauryn Overhultz
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: Adele article

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

Musician Adele revealed she has rescheduled her canceled tour dates.

"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the singer said in a statement on Twitter. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you."

Aside from the 24 rescheduled shows, the "Easy On Me" singer added eight shows. "Weekends with Adele" will run from Nov. 18, 2022 until March 25, 2023.

ADELE TEARFULLY VIDEO CHATS WITH PEOPLE WHO SHOWED UP FOR HER POSTPONED LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY SHOW

Adele canceled all of her shows set to take place at the Colosseum on Jan. 21. The British pop star made the announcement at the time via social media.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement. 

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Adele, "half" of her team had contracted COVID-19 while preparing the shows.

Adele later spoke about the cancelation and the toll it took on her mental health during a radio interview with BBC Radio 4’s "Desert Island Discs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she admitted. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grief the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

Read more of this story from FOX News